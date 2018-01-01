Hemel Gazette
Healthcare worker arrested on suspicion of the murder of eight babies at hospital and attempted murder of six more
Crime
Missing twin sisters who had links in Hemel Hempstead found
News
Police appeal to find missing Berkhamsted man
News
Appeal for missing twin sisters with links to Hemel Hempstead
News
FARMING MATTERS: Cows and calves leave the farm
News
Met Office issues level 2 heatwave warning – here’s what that means and how to stay safe
News
Is it too hot to work in the heatwave? Your rights on when you can leave the office and go home
News
Here's how long the heatwave will last in the South of England
News
11 ways to treat sunburn including using tea, milk and yogurt
Health
Six youngsters selected for the English Schools meet next month
More Sport
Epps’ team moves closer to their target at Croft
More Sport
Big-hitting from Gurney helps Abbots earn a convincing win
Sport
Boxmoor hit their highest league score in living memory as evergreen Pimm hits another ton
Sport
Hemel first team lose at home again as they slip to fifth place
Sport
Crystal and Marco shine at SSKI annual championships
More Sport
Katy is Wimbledon-bound
More Sport
Seniors show their class to earn a shock victory over the young upstarts
More Sport
Forgotten Agatha Christie play comes to Milton Keynes
Whats on
Console Corner: Free Destiny 2 for PlayStation 4 gamers and Sony’s exciting crossplay hint
Lifestyle
5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area
Whats on
Wetherspoons bans England flags from its pubs during World Cup but will allow fans to wear football shirts after outcry
More Sport
Center Parcs Woburn Forest close to perfection after retaining five star status
Business
Travel: Victorian splendour in Sidmouth, a classic west country seaside resort
Lifestyle