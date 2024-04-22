Action underway to clean up Hemel Hempstead wood after eight-year-old’s plea to council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Action is being taken to clean up a wood in Hemel Hempstead after an eight-year-old girl called on Dacorum Borough Council for help.

Elliote Ball launched an online petition asking the authority to clear litter and overgrown ivy from Rant Meadow Wood in Bennett’s End.

The youngster walks her dog Chess in the wood, and was inspired to launch her campaign as part of a Brownies project called ‘Speak Out’.

Elliotte wants the council to step in and help clear her local woods. Photo: Louisa Sheward

She said: “Every day I feel sad because there’s so much litter. There is glass on the floor that could cut my dogs paws, the trees are falling down because the ivy is overgrown and the brambles are so wild. If nothing is done it will continue to deteriorate and the animals and insects living there won’t be able to thrive.

“I think these woods would be a wonderful place to enjoy nature if they were looked after.”

The council confirmed it was in touch with Elliote and her family, and plans for a litter pick were underway while the grounds maintenance team would step in to clear bigger items.

However, they added ivy did not require removal.

