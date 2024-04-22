Action underway to clean up Hemel Hempstead wood after eight-year-old’s plea to council
and live on Freeview channel 276
Action is being taken to clean up a wood in Hemel Hempstead after an eight-year-old girl called on Dacorum Borough Council for help.
Elliote Ball launched an online petition asking the authority to clear litter and overgrown ivy from Rant Meadow Wood in Bennett’s End.
The youngster walks her dog Chess in the wood, and was inspired to launch her campaign as part of a Brownies project called ‘Speak Out’.
She said: “Every day I feel sad because there’s so much litter. There is glass on the floor that could cut my dogs paws, the trees are falling down because the ivy is overgrown and the brambles are so wild. If nothing is done it will continue to deteriorate and the animals and insects living there won’t be able to thrive.
“I think these woods would be a wonderful place to enjoy nature if they were looked after.”
The council confirmed it was in touch with Elliote and her family, and plans for a litter pick were underway while the grounds maintenance team would step in to clear bigger items.
However, they added ivy did not require removal.
The spokesperson explained: “The ivy growth on trees within Rant Meadow Woods does not damage trees and shouldn’t be removed due to the positive effects it has on wildlife and biodiversity. Brambles are also an important food resource for wildlife and provides shelter for nesting birds and small mammals. The only instance we will remove brambles is from public paths, so as to allow resident’s ease of access. Our management team will review the public paths regarding Rant Meadow Woods.”