A Hemel woman who defrauded someone she had befriended out of more than £300,000 has been jailed for 40 months.

The habitual drug user became friends with her intended victim, and over the course of six years, coerced the victim into funding her drug habit by spinning an elaborate web of lies.

Amy Buckoke, aged 41, of Howards Drive, Hemel Hempstead, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Friday 12 April 2024 and was sentenced to three years and four months for fraud, after pleading guilty.

Detective Constable Claire Mann, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit, said: “Buckoke deliberately befriended her victim and immediately began playing on their sympathies in order to extract money from them.

“The deception carried on for several years, draining the victim’s life savings and would have continued if the fraud had not come to light. Fraudsters often have sad tales to tell, playing on peoples’ sympathies to win trust and make financial gain from their deception.

“If you believe you may have been a victim of a similar fraud – please report the details to Action Fraud.”