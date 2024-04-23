Hemel Hempstead artist Casey Sana to perform at UK's largest family-fundraising festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hemel Hempstead based singer Casey Sana, is set to light up the WigWam stage at CarFest presented by bp pulse across the upcoming August Bank Holiday weekend (Aug 23 - 25) at Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire. Music lovers can head to the WigWam stage located in The BarFest Arms on Saturday 24th to watch Casey Sana perform as part of the much-anticipated CarFest music line up.

Punters looking for a lively pub vibe are in for a treat as they can enjoy some of the most talented up-and-coming live music acts on the WigWam stage, including, Casey Sana. Hosted by Timothy Taylor (one of the UK’s oldest breweries), The BarFest Arms is the place to take the weight off your feet, and quench your thirst whilst watching a stunning line up of music. Serving award-winning Timothy Taylor’s cask ales – plus their strikingly refreshing pale ale, Hopical Storm – along with a selection of lagers, wines, spirits and soft drinks, the festival pub provides the perfect pairing for any pint: live music. Festival-goers can discover new artists up close and personal, as these rising stars showcase their signature style and energy on the WigWam stage.

Set to shine on CarFest's WigWam Stage is Hemel Hempstead-born Casey Sana, a singer-songwriter known for his Positive Pop sound. Pairing catchy melodies with optimistic and uplifting lyrics, Casey aims to make the good times feel even better and the hard days a little brighter through his music.

Casey Sana Promotional Imagery

Currently undertaking the monumental challenge of releasing 26 songs in 52 weeks, Casey has no shortage of tracks to choose from. Expect a stacked setlist and vibrant energy as Casey brings his infectious positivity to the stage.

Building on the triumph of last year, CarFest, which was founded by Virgin Radio breakfast presenter Chris Evans, returns this August Bank Holiday (23rd to 25th August) to Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire for its 13th year; bringing back its now firmly established and loved seven magical festivals: AdventureFest, FoodFest, KidsFest, RetroFest, SpaFest, StarFest and, of course, CarFest, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Since its inception in 2012, CarFest’s core mission has been to raise funds for UK children's charities. In 2024, the festival will be supporting BBC Children in Need, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, My Black Dog, Rainbow Trust Children's Charity, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust, Young Epilepsy, and local Hampshire-based charity Naomi House & Jacksplace.