Man, 27, charged with criminal damage after car was struck with metal pole in Hemel Hempstead

A 27-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead has been charged with criminal damage after a car was struck with a metal pole.

He was also been charged with witness/juror intimidation and obstructing a police officer.

Police have now renewed a witness appeal following the incident, involving a grey Fiat Punto, which happened around 6.50am on Wednesday in Farmhouse Lane. (24/4)

Detective Sergeant Yolanda Morales-Willis, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Following a successful charging decision, I am continuing to appeal for anyone with information to please come forward.

“If you saw what happened, or have any further details that may assist our investigation, please email me.

“You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/32305/24.