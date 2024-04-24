Blue Cross urgently seeks foster carers for cats, dogs and small animals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kitten, Koala, who was brought into the charity’s care at just six-weeks-old after dislocating two of her toes and needing surgery to amputate one of them. She is currently being cared for by one of the charity’s volunteer foster carers as she recovers.

Kellie Brooks, Centre Manager at Blue Cross in Hertfordshire, said: “We need more foster carers to help us provide temporary homes for pets like Koala. Pets thrive in a home environment and our foster carers help us to prepare these pets for their new homes and understand the kind of forever home we need to find for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is particularly important for us to find foster homes for kittens and puppies, so that they can have positive experiences in a real home during their first few weeks of life. This helps them get used to everyday noises and activities, so that they grow into well-adjusted, confident, and happy adult pets”.

Photo by Krista Mangulsone on Unsplash

Caileigh smith is one of the volunteer foster carers at Blue Cross Hertfordshire, and is currently fostering Koala. She has also helped out by fostering multiple pets including hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs and kittens over the past nine months.

Caileigh said: “My favourite part of fostering is that I get to see them grow into happy and confident pets with me in foster. It is so rewarding to care for them”.

Aaron Potter, Assistant Manager at Blue Cross in Hertfordshire, added: “Despite being so little, Koala has proven to be a very big character! Koala has benefitted greatly from the extra TLC and playtime that being in foster with Caileigh has been able to offer her. Koala is now ready to head off to a new home of her own and the team wishes her the very best in her new life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer foster carers need to be over 18, have access to their own transportation for vet visits and meetings with potential new owners at the centre. Blue Cross even wants people who are only available for short periods of time, or at certain times of year, as this can be invaluable for emergency cases. There is full training, ongoing support and all expenses are covered by Blue Cross. A spare room or quiet area in a home, is needed for cat and small species fosterers, to help them adjust.

Kellie added: “We are looking for volunteer carers to foster all kinds of pets including tiny mice up to cats and dogs. Looking after pets in need is a highly rewarding experience, as is playing a vital role in finding their future happy endings and seeing them ultimately head off to their new families.”