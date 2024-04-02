​Storm suffer heavy defeat

Taylor Johnson in action against Essex. Photo: Matt Cook.

​With this defeat, Rebels secure a top two finish at the expense of Storm with the home court advantage definitely playing into the hands of Essex.

Storm had brought a huge following, however, the team were unable to muster a performance to send the travelling faithful home happy.

After a promising first quarter display, the execution of the Rebels was far better than their visitors in all fields of play.

A 50 per cent field goal percentage in contrast to Storm’s 35 per cent was one of the many factors as to why the Rebels thrived.

They were fantastic from the perimeter, and battled for every single possession, with Storm struggling to deal with the aggression of the Rebels especially off rebounds.

Despite an improvement on Storm’s 25 turnovers from last week, their shooting lacked conviction, with confidence beginning to drain as more shots failed to find the basket.

On the defensive end, Storm struggled to contain the threat of Luke Busumbru, who achieved an impressive triple double in his 25 minute contribution.

Overall, Storm need to move on to the next fixture as the performance was highly disappointing.

Regaining confidence and recovering from this fixture is important, especially as Storm head into an intense playoff campaign.

Storm will need to put things rights ahead of this weekend’s fixture at home to London Elite.

