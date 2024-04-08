Local business teaming up yet again for ‘great charity’s’ big cycling event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A team of seven from Quanta, an award-winning recruitment consultancy based in Berkhamsted, will join hundreds of passionate cyclists at the event in Hemel Hempstead’s Gadebridge Park on Sunday 28th April.

Open to cyclists of all backgrounds and abilities, the event offers routes ranging from 25k to 120k across the sweeping Chiltern Hills and the stunning countryside of Herts, Beds and Bucks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quanta is a long-standing supporter of the event hosts, DENS, a charity committed to rebuilding the lives of local people facing homelessness, poverty, and social exclusion.

Photo by Brent Olson on Unsplash

Head cyclist, Wendy Pearson, leads Team Quanta and their training efforts each year, joined by a stable of regular cyclists, Charlotte Clarke, Louie Gibbons, Aron Best and Denis Draia.

This year, they have two new members joining, Iain Bonner and Claire Habershon, to make it their biggest team to date.

Charlotte Clarke said: “The physical challenge, teamwork and support from the Quanta family is great. Our team is growing year on year, and hopefully we can get to ten cyclists next year!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Habershon added: “I haven’t taken part in the event before, but it is great to hear how much support there is for DENS from Quanta. I wanted to join in as I love a sporting challenge, and what better way than to know we are doing it for a great charity.”

Team Quanta will be launching a fundraising page in the coming days on the company’s LinkedIn page: www.linkedin.com/company/quanta-consultancy-services