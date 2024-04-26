Residents encouraged to join a Mass Health Walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last year the team had 250 participants and are hoping for 300 walkers this year. You can join on the Mass Health Walk no matter what your walking experience is. A timetable is hosted online where residents can find a Health Walk close to them.

Every walk is led by friendly volunteers, who in total provided 13,000 hours to Hertfordshire Health Walks in 2023. These volunteers are trained by our staff to Ramblers UK standard and are on hand to support walkers, whatever their walking experience. Residents don’t need to be an expert hiker to feel the benefits of walking in the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One outstanding example of Hertfordshire Health Walks being for everyone is Hemel Hempstead resident Geoffrey, who is 93 years old and since registering in 2015 has completed 560 walks - and has no intention of stopping any time soon! He has developed a strong friendship group over the years that go on holiday together and support each other. Geoff said after finishing a walk he feels: “on top of the world, like a cloud relieved of any stress…I feel totally different. Any worries I had are all gone. Walking gets rids of any stress I had. I’ve talked to people the entire way around and we’ve put the world to rights.”

Most Popular

Geoff with a local Health Walk leader

Hertfordshire Health Walks are a great opportunity to meet new people whilst keeping active. From 20–30-minute flat walks with regular stops to moderate hills with faster pace, all the way through to 5–6-mile progression walks, whatever your fitness levels, there’s a Hertfordshire Health Walk for all.

To find a nearby Hertfordshire Health Walk, visit the Health Walks webpage.

If you’re interested in sharing your passion for walking, you can join our team of 200+ volunteers. For more information and to apply to become a Health Walk volunteer, visit the website, or contact the Health Walk Team by calling 01992 555888 or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad