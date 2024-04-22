Vulnerable Hertfordshire residents urged to come forward for covid vaccination this spring

Vaccinations are available for those eligible until June 30.

Vaccinations to protect Hertfordshire residents most at risk of serious illness from Covid-19 are now available.More than 100 pharmacies in the area are offering covid vaccinations this spring alongside GP practices working together to vaccinate older people living in care and nursing homes, and those who are housebound.

Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, this spring’s eligible groups include:

Adults aged 75 years and over by June 30

Residents in care homes for older adults

Those aged six months and over who have a weakened immune system

Anyone eligible can book a vaccine appointment through the NHS website, by calling 119 for free or via the NHS app.

NHS bosses warn that immunity fades over time and that some people are at greater risk of becoming seriously unwell if they catch covid.

Dr Jane Halpin, Chief Executive of NHS Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board said: “Vaccines are a quick and easy way to protect ourselves and our loved ones. COVID-19 still poses a serious threat to many people with underlying health conditions and we continue to see people needing hospital care as a result of catching it.

“By coming forward for a vaccination you reduce your risk of becoming very unwell from COVID and also reduce the potential impact on the NHS. Please don’t put it off, if you’re eligible, please book your appointment as soon as possible.”