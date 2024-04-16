Woman charged on suspicion of murdering two-year-old child in Hemel Hempstead
A woman has been charged on suspicion of murdering a two-year-old child in Hemel Hempstead.
Shilyrand Charigwati, aged 29, of Juniper Square, Hemel Hempstead, has been charged in connection with the death of a two-year-old.
Police officers were sent to a home in Juniper Square to deal with what the force has called a medical emergency at around 4.40pm on Sunday (14 April). The force has confirmed paramedics and staff from the ambulance service were also at the scene.
It has also been confirmed that armed police were sent to the neighbourhood to provide specialist first aid equipment which they carry in their vehicles.
A two-year-old was rushed to hospital, but the police force has confirmed she died a short time later.
Charigwati appeared at Hatfield Remand Court today where it was announced that she would remain in custody until another hearing at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday (18 April).