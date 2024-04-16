Hemel Hempstead police officer pleads not guilty to rape ahead of trial
A serving police officer from Hemel Hempstead has pleaded not guilty to a rape charge at a court hearing yesterday (15 April).
Jake Cummings, 25, appeared at St Albans Crown Court facing a rape charge. The 25-year-old is a serving Metropolitan Police officer.
During the pre-trial hearing the officer also pleaded not guilty to two counts of stalking and two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour.
A trial date was set for 2 September at the same court, Cummings will be held in custody until then.