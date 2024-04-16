Hemel Hempstead police officer pleads not guilty to rape ahead of trial

A trial date has been confirmed
By James Lowson
Published 16th Apr 2024, 10:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A serving police officer from Hemel Hempstead has pleaded not guilty to a rape charge at a court hearing yesterday (15 April).

Jake Cummings, 25, appeared at St Albans Crown Court facing a rape charge. The 25-year-old is a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the pre-trial hearing the officer also pleaded not guilty to two counts of stalking and two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour.

A trial date was set for 2 September at the same court, Cummings will be held in custody until then.