Hemel Hempstead police officer pleads not guilty to rape ahead of trial

A serving police officer from Hemel Hempstead has pleaded not guilty to a rape charge at a court hearing yesterday (15 April).

Jake Cummings, 25, appeared at St Albans Crown Court facing a rape charge. The 25-year-old is a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

During the pre-trial hearing the officer also pleaded not guilty to two counts of stalking and two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour.