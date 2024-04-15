Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over three-quarters of people visiting A&E at West Hertfordshire Hospitals Trust were seen within four hours last month, new figures show – surpassing the Government's latest NHS target.

Last year, the Government announced a two-year plan to stabilise NHS services which set a recovery target of 76 per cent of patients being seen within four hours by March this year. The original NHS standard is 95 per cent.

NHS England figures show there were 17,289 visits to A&E at West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust in March. Of them, 13,513 were seen within four hours – accounting for 78 per cent of arrivals.

The figures have hit the government target. Image: Chris Radburn PA

It means the trust met the recovery target but fell short of the NHS standard.

Across England, 74 per cent of patients were seen within four hours. It was an improvement from 71 per cent the month before, but the target was missed.

Figures also show 42,968 emergency admissions waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit to actually being admitted – down from 44,417 in February.

The number waiting at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission rose slightly, from 139,458 in February to 140,181 in March.

At West Herts NHS Trust, 1,061 patients waited longer than four hours, including 44 who were delayed for over 12 hours.

Sarah Scobie, Nuffield Trust acting director of research, said: "Despite the incentive scheme to improve A&E waits for this month, with the highest performing trusts being rewarded financially, progress has been limited and the long-term strategy for reducing waiting times is unclear.

"There were record high attendances to A&E in March, making it even more challenging for targets to be met, and while there was a slight fall in the proportion of people waiting longer than four hours, it’s concerning to see that the number stuck on trolleys for hours while they wait for a ward space to become available has not improved at all."

About 2.4 million people attended A&E departments across England last month – the busiest month ever and 9% higher than the number of attendances in March 2023.

The overall number of attendances to A&E at West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust in March was a rise of 11 per cent on the ​15,642 visits recorded during February, and 10% more than the 15,736 patients seen in March 2023.

Danielle Jefferies, senior analyst at the King's Fund, said: "As we approach the end of the winter period, it is possible to draw comparisons on how the NHS fared this season compared to last year.

"These latest statistics show that whilst winter pressures may not have dominated headlines as much as last year, the NHS is stuck in a cycle of poor performance."

She added long term solutions lie in bolstering out-of-hospital care and attracting more people to work in the health service.

NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said the latest health service performance data "demonstrates once again how the NHS is working flat out to recover services" despite "enormous demand".