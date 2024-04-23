Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A publishing executive from Hemel Hempstead has been cast in an upcoming dating show airing on the BBC.

Demi from Hemel Hempstead will be appearing on I Kissed a Girl, the BBC’s gay reality show hosted by Dannii Minogue.

It claims to be the first dating show for girls who like girls to be filmed and released in the UK.

Last year BBC Three aired I Kissed a Boy, a queer dating show for men that was also hosted by the Australian pop star.

Demi, 23, is appearing on the spin off show that debuts on the BBC iPlayer on Sunday 5 May. She said: “I was able to be one hundred percent unapologetically myself and I got to experience being part of a close-knit queer community.”

She has joked to the BBC that she is a ‘baby gay’ who has had a few experiences with girls, but never been in a committed relationship with one.

Demi graduated with a master’s degree in Gender, Media and Culture and now works as a publishing assistant. She lives with her family in Hemel Hempstead.

She explained to the BBC that coming out to her family of Nigerian heritage had its challenges. Demi is very close with her mum, but her dad is very traditional and she says he found it difficult to accept.

Demi tends to gravitate towards interesting people and pays more attention to ‘vibes’ than looks. She is still working out where she fits into the mad queer dating scene, and is open minded about what her ‘type’ may be. She is excited to meet a girl with a first kiss but expects she’s going to fluff it up somehow… ‘I’ll probably trip up or touch a boob, watch this space!’

After premiering on the first weekend of May, I Kissed a Girl will be on BBC Three every Sunday and Monday night at 9pm.

Taking place in an Italian Masseria, 10 singles are matched up and meet for the first time with a kiss before having to work out whether they have true chemistry.