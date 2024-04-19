Herts Sport & Physical Activity Partnership Board Member takes up the reins as High Sheriff of Hertfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Mayor of St Albans City and District Council, Chair of Hertfordshire County Council and international athlete, Annie is passionate about the power of sport and physical activity as a cost effective vehicle for social change - in areas such as health and wellbeing, social inclusion, community cohesion, crime and disorder reduction, educational attainments and the development of skills leading to employment and economic prosperity.

In her role as High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Annie has kindly agreed to present a range of awards for outstanding contribution to the sport and physical activity sector in Hertfordshire and to host HSP’s growing events programme.

In welcoming this appointment, HSP Partnership Director, John O’Callaghan said:

High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Annie Brewster

“I am delighted that Annie will be the next High Sheriff of Hertfordshire and absolutely thrilled that she has adopted Sport for Good as the theme of her year in office.

"I can think of no-one better to be banging the drum for the importance of sport and physical activity in making communities across Hertfordshire safer, better and stronger places to live and work.

"She has unbridled enthusiasm for our work, and indeed the wider community sports sector, and we are honoured that she will be promoting this as she goes about her everyday business in this highly prestigious role.”

In echoing O’Callaghan’s sentiments, Chair of the HSP Board, Mervyn Morgan said:

Sport for Good Logo

“Having Annie as an advocate for the Partnership’s work has always been a major fillip for our efforts, and that she has chosen to incorporate this into her year of office as High Sheriff of Hertfordshire is another major boost.

"She is the perfect ambassador for community sport and physical activity. She has the very best wishes of the HSP Board for when she takes over the reins as High Sheriff in mid-April and I know from our team that her diary is filling very quickly.