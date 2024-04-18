Two men charged with conspiracy to burgle after homes targeted in Hemel Hempstead
They have been remanded into custody
Two men have been charged with conspiracy to burgle after homes were targeted in a number of towns including Hemel Hempstead.
Antonio Bilea, aged 39, of no fixed abode, was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal.
Xhuliano Frroku, aged 26, of London, was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal and dangerous driving.
As well as Hemel, homes were targeted in Kings Langley, Rickmansworth and Brookmans Park.
Both men have been remanded into custody and are due to appear at St Albans Crown Court in May.