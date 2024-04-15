Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care get a little Will power
and live on Freeview channel 276
The charity’s annual Will-writing event sees local solicitors offer appointments for people to write or update their Will, free of charge.
The participating solicitors waive their basic Will-writing fee in return for a donation to Rennie Grove Peace. Participants are asked to make a suggested minimum donation of £175 for a single Will, or £275 for a pair of mirror Wills.
Participating solicitors are located across Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire with practices from Potters Bar to High Wycombe taking part.
Tracey Hancock, Director of Fundraising at Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, says:
“Taking part in our Make Your Will Month event is a great way to make sure you have made plans for your own affairs, while supporting vital hospice care for local people living with a life-limiting illness.
“In the last year, gifts that were left to Rennie Grove Peace in Wills generated enough income to cover a third of the total cost of running our services. This support is absolutely crucial to the charity so this Make Your Will Month we’re encouraging everybody to consider whether they could leave a gift in their Will to support a charity in the future.”
Sue updated her Will through the Rennie Grove Peace Make Your Will Month scheme last year. She says:
“My husband and I already had Wills but it’s a long time since we made them and we knew we wanted to bring them up to date. Our grandchildren have all been born in the time since we originally wrote our Wills.
“The whole process was so smooth. We made an appointment with a local solicitor and went in person to discuss our circumstances and requirements.
"The solicitor we worked with was wonderful – so approachable and knowledgeable. She didn’t just make simple changes, she really informed us about our options and gave us information on lots of things to consider that we hadn’t previously thought of.
“During the meeting she also talked to us about the importance of charity gifts in Wills and we were able to consider our own charity legacies. We’re very happy with the end result and so pleased that we were able to support Rennie Grove Peace while also ticking an important job off our to-do list!”
Visit www.renniegrovepeace.org/mywm for full details, including participating solicitors, and to make your appointment today.