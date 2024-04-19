Everything you need to know about the Royal Ballet in 60 mins
Everything you need to know about the Royal Ballet in 60 mins is the next talk for The Arts Society Tring Park. Sarah Lenton will cover all the striking features of ballet, from pas de deux to Royal Ballet specialities such as fast feet and traditional mime. Sarah's talk is based on events she has shared with the dancers, choreographers and ballet masters she has met during a working life spent in the theatre.
The Arts Society Tring Park is one of some 370 local branches of the Arts Society. Members can join at an annual cost of £53 for 10 monthly lectures, held on Wednesday mornings at the Civic Centre Berkhamsted (plus outings at extra cost).
Lectures start at 10.30am, and guests are welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary at a charge of £8: www.artssociety-tringpark.co.uk
