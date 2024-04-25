Predatory paedophile police officer from Hemel is banned after sexually abusing boy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former special police constable who sexually abused a boy will not be able to rejoin any police force when he gets out of prison.

Hertfordshire’s police chief ruled that Craig Baker’s name must be added to the College of Policing “barred” list at a misconduct hearing on Wednesday (24 April).

Luton Crown Court handed Baker, a 33-year-old from Hemel Hempstead, a 13-year sentence on 7 March.

Chief Constable Charlie Hall said: “I am ashamed at his behaviour and equally ashamed he was ever associated with the constabulary.”

He added: “We are here to uphold the law, not break the law.

“His behaviour has been disgraceful and an enormous breach of the expectations the public have on police to protect them from harm.”

Luton Crown Court found Baker, of Crabtree Lane, Hemel Hempstead guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child.

The 33-year-old is also guilty of two counts of taking indecent images of a child.

In a case put forward by the police’s professional standards department for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, Chief Constable Hall said the incidents took place before Baker began his duties with Hertfordshire Constabulary.

The chief constable said the former special constable had acted in a “predatory way” towards the victim, befriending him and then “forming a social relationship with him” in order to abuse him.

Chief Constable Hall said: “He has exploited the boy for his own sexual gratification. These are crimes for a good reason.”

Baker was a special constable for around four months before Hertfordshire Constabulary officers arrested him, the misconduct hearing heard.

The chief constable said Baker’s crimes and his conviction amounted to “discreditable conduct” and “gross misconduct”, and that had he not already left the force, he would have been dismissed.

Previous court reports from The Mirror, described how Baker plied his victim with drugs and alcohol as part of his abuse and manipulation of the minor.