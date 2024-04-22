Man charged for texting while driving and having no MOT in Hemel Hempstead

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The spokesperson did not confirm where in Hemel Hempstead the driver was found. They said: “I pulled alongside this driver in slow moving traffic to speak to him about his lack of MOT, I found him texting away and steering with his knees. Both matters dealt with, he can expect 6 points and a fine.”