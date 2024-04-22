Man charged for texting while driving and having no MOT in Hemel Hempstead
A police officer said he was steering the car with his knees
A man was arrested in Hemel Hempstead for a driving a vehicle without an MOT and texting whilst behind the wheel.
On Thursday night (18 April) a spokesperson for the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit confirmed the arrest.
The spokesperson did not confirm where in Hemel Hempstead the driver was found. They said: “I pulled alongside this driver in slow moving traffic to speak to him about his lack of MOT, I found him texting away and steering with his knees. Both matters dealt with, he can expect 6 points and a fine.”