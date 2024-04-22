Co-op's End Retail Crime campaign to tackle shoplifting and anti-social behaviour launches in Adeyfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Co-op’s ‘End Retail Crime’ campaign has been launched at the Queens Square branch in Adeyfield.

A campaign meeting was held with staff and shoppers at the weekend, along with Co-op party member Cllr Tom Plater - the Labour and Co-op candidate for Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

The campaign is aimed at tackling shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

The Queens Square store had over 2,200 incidents of theft and anti-social behaviour last year.

