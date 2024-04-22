Co-op's End Retail Crime campaign to tackle shoplifting and anti-social behaviour launches in Adeyfield
Co-op’s ‘End Retail Crime’ campaign has been launched at the Queens Square branch in Adeyfield.
A campaign meeting was held with staff and shoppers at the weekend, along with Co-op party member Cllr Tom Plater - the Labour and Co-op candidate for Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner.
The campaign is aimed at tackling shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.
The Queens Square store alone had over 2,200 incidents last year while nationally the figure has increased by 35 per cent with more than 175,000 incidents recorded in the first six months of 2023 – almost 1,000 incidents every day.
Cllr Tom Plater said: “There are 10,000 fewer neighbourhood police and PCSOs on our streets since 2015 which means a worrying amount of retail crime is going unattended leaving our town centres and high streets exposed and our communities paying the price.”