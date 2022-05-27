Thursday (June 2) will kick off the first day of an extended four-day long bank holiday.
At Hemel Today, we have put together events that all the family can go to and enjoy the festivities on offer.
Below is a list of some of the fun to be had in Dacorum for the Jubilee.
June 2 at Berkhamsted Cricket Club
Join local people at a day-long event with food, children’s activities and a packed concert line-up.
June 2 to 5 at Potten End
This four-day festival will feature live bands, artisan food, craft beers, children’s activities and an open-air cinema.
June 2 at Gadebridge Park
Enjoy live music, comedy shows and family entertainment at this event.
June 2 at Hertford Castle
Look at archived pictures and memories of local people at this exhibit.
Boxmoor Canal Weekend and Floating Market
From 10am on June 2 to 5 at Fishery Wharf Cafe Boxmoor
Visit the day floating canal market and live folk and blues music.
June 3 and 5 at St Peter and Paul’s Church and the surrounding area
Enjoy a barbecue, afternoon tea, music and children’s activities in Tring over the long weekend.
Hemel Hempstead BID Fun Day
June 5 in Hemel Hempstead town centre
Have fun with giant games, a Jubilee bus and a music stage.
Friday - Sunday throughout June in the Marlowes Shopping Centre.
Look at local art and Sabbi Gavrailov’s Anatomy of a Portrait - Queen Elizabeth II.
Until June 12 in Hemel Hempstead town centre
Residents are invited to explore the town centre with a history trail and receive a fun pack.
If you are doing something for the Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we want to know! Let the Gazette know here, fill this form out and you could be featured in the paper.