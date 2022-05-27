Thursday (June 2) will kick off the first day of an extended four-day long bank holiday.

At Hemel Today, we have put together events that all the family can go to and enjoy the festivities on offer.

Below is a list of some of the fun to be had in Dacorum for the Jubilee.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

June 2 at Berkhamsted Cricket Club

Join local people at a day-long event with food, children’s activities and a packed concert line-up.

June 2 to 5 at Potten End

This four-day festival will feature live bands, artisan food, craft beers, children’s activities and an open-air cinema.

June 2 at Gadebridge Park

Enjoy live music, comedy shows and family entertainment at this event.

June 2 at Hertford Castle

Look at archived pictures and memories of local people at this exhibit.

Boxmoor Canal Weekend and Floating Market

From 10am on June 2 to 5 at Fishery Wharf Cafe Boxmoor

Visit the day floating canal market and live folk and blues music.

June 3 and 5 at St Peter and Paul’s Church and the surrounding area

Enjoy a barbecue, afternoon tea, music and children’s activities in Tring over the long weekend.

Hemel Hempstead BID Fun Day

June 5 in Hemel Hempstead town centre

Have fun with giant games, a Jubilee bus and a music stage.

Friday - Sunday throughout June in the Marlowes Shopping Centre.

Look at local art and Sabbi Gavrailov’s Anatomy of a Portrait - Queen Elizabeth II.

Until June 12 in Hemel Hempstead town centre

Residents are invited to explore the town centre with a history trail and receive a fun pack.