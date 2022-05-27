Platinum Jubilee: Your guide to celebrations in Dacorum

Here’s what on over the Jubilee weekend to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign.

By Olivia Preston
Friday, 27th May 2022, 4:26 pm

Thursday (June 2) will kick off the first day of an extended four-day long bank holiday.

At Hemel Today, we have put together events that all the family can go to and enjoy the festivities on offer.

Below is a list of some of the fun to be had in Dacorum for the Jubilee.

BerkoFest Platinum Jubilee Concert

June 2 at Berkhamsted Cricket Club

Join local people at a day-long event with food, children’s activities and a packed concert line-up.

The Potten End Jubilee Festival

June 2 to 5 at Potten End

This four-day festival will feature live bands, artisan food, craft beers, children’s activities and an open-air cinema.

Dacorum Borough Council’s Platinum Party in the Park

June 2 at Gadebridge Park

Enjoy live music, comedy shows and family entertainment at this event.

Memories of Queen by Hertfordshire Archives and Local Studies

June 2 at Hertford Castle

Look at archived pictures and memories of local people at this exhibit.

Boxmoor Canal Weekend and Floating Market

From 10am on June 2 to 5 at Fishery Wharf Cafe Boxmoor

Visit the day floating canal market and live folk and blues music.

BerkoFest welcomes Ukrainian musician who fled conflict to its Jubilee concert

Tring Together Jubilee Weekend

June 3 and 5 at St Peter and Paul’s Church and the surrounding area

Enjoy a barbecue, afternoon tea, music and children’s activities in Tring over the long weekend.

Hemel Hempstead BID Fun Day

June 5 in Hemel Hempstead town centre

Have fun with giant games, a Jubilee bus and a music stage.

Dacorum Creatives Art Hub gallery

Friday - Sunday throughout June in the Marlowes Shopping Centre.

Look at local art and Sabbi Gavrailov’s Anatomy of a Portrait - Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacon Trail

Until June 12 in Hemel Hempstead town centre

Residents are invited to explore the town centre with a history trail and receive a fun pack.

