BerkoFest welcomes Ukrainian musician who fled conflict to its Jubilee concert

A young man who fled Ukraine will play his violin at the BerkoFest Jubilee Concert next Thursday (June 2).

21-year-old Nikita Kucherov, who is from Odessa, will perform at the 10th BerkoFest at Berkhamsted Cricket Club along with local talent over the extended Jubilee weekend.

Amid the conflict and devastation in Ukraine, Nikita was welcomed to Berkhamsted and is now part of the London Performing Academy of Music on a Postgraduate Performance program.

A range of artists will perform at BerkoFest next week.

The musician will play a solo then will be joined on stage BerkoFest favourite, Shane Lamont and The Warriors Of Light at the end of the day.

Back in Ukraine, Nikita was a soloist for Classical and Crossover and played on TV for the opening of the concert season in Kharkiv and the gala concert of the contest "ArtStarT" in Odesa.

The concert is inviting local Ukrainians to come to the event and is giving them complimentary tickets.

From 12:30pm, various local artists and bands will come together to help the town to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The volunteer-led concert will see a range of artists and genres.

Artists like local 17-year-old singer-songwriter, Lex Gibbon and The Devine Family will showcase their talent at the event.

Royal Opera singers Phillip Brown and Kathryn Jenkin will also perform.

There will be entertainment for children including a Circus Skills workshop.

BerkoFest founder Charlie Hussey said: “BerkoFest is all about the quality of local entertainment, and showcasing that at affordable prices.”

He added: “It’s about loving our community, and some of the monies raised will be supporting local charities.”

The festival, supported by Berkhamsted Town Council, will raise money for local charities including Age UK Dacorum who have helped to produce the event.

Age UK Dacorum will be providing a free shuttle minibus service from the High Street, outside WH Smiths, to Berkhamsted Cricket Club, running from 11:30am to 2:00pm.

People can buy cheaper tickets online before the event here or can purchase them on the day.