Live music, comedy shows and family entertainment will be at Dacorum Borough Council’s Platinum Party in the Park event on June 2.

To celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years on the throne, Hemel Hempstead’s Gadebridge Park will kick off the long weekend with a live event from actor and comedian Andre Vincent.

Performances from Gobstoppers and Joanna Bordon Dance Group and live music from Glee Club, Ashlea Lauren, Vanessa Hastings and Uke Ellington & the Bandits will take place during the day.

Comedians and musicians will be part of the Jubilee celebrations.

Local food and drink vans will attend the event with the likes of Mama’s Mexican, The Crepe Stop, Dough with the Flow, Mad Squirrel Beer Cruiser and the Little Italy Bar all in the park.

Families can enjoy entertainment like balloon modelling, face painting, magicians and caricaturists.

In the evening, TV comedians Howard Read, Laura Lexx and Jonny Awsum will take to the stage before the band, Too Hard to Handle, closes the event.

The event will have lots on offer for all the family.

Councillor Julie Banks at Dacorum Borough Council, said: "This year marks a special year celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and we are bringing a packed programme of events over the long Bank Holiday weekend so that the community has plenty of opportunities to all get together and celebrate.”

She added: "The exciting programme includes the Platinum Party in the Park, Trooping of the Colour, a tree planting for the Queen's Green Canopy, lighting the Jubilee beacon and a live screening of the events taking place at Buckingham Palace.”