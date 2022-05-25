Pictures and memories of the Queen from Dacorum people are to be displayed in Hertford Castle on June 2, during the Jubilee weekend.

Hertfordshire Archives and Local Studies (HALS) invited people to share their photographs of jubilee street parties or royal visits for an exhibition about the Queen’s impact on the county and its people.

This exhibit will go back to HALS before being taken to other venues throughout the county.

An event called ‘A Day to Remember’ was held on Friday (May 20) at Hertfordshire Archives and Local Studies at the County Hall in Hertford.

Taryn Pearson-Rose, Hertfordshire County Council’s Director of Customer Engagement and Libraries said: “Hertfordshire prides itself on our rich royal connections and the enormous value Her Majesty the Queen has brought to our lives throughout her incredible 70-year reign.”

She added: “This exhibition and our Platinum Jubilee archive will reflect the county council’s continued citizen focus and the importance of recognising and celebrating Hertfordshire’s rich and diverse community life.”

Do you have any pictures or memories of meeting the Queen? Email [email protected]

1. Princess Elizabeth in Hemel Hempstead Princess Elizabeth's visit to Hemel Hempstead in 1950 saw her meet one of the first families to move to the area. Photo(CNT.HH.O10.MISC16A): Hertfordshire Archives and Local Studies

2. Queen's proclamation Image of the proclamation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by the high sheriff of Hertfordshire in February 1952. Photo (CV_WEL_73): Hertfordshire Archives and Local Studies

3. Program for the coronation In 1953, the country celebrated the Queen's coronation. Photo (Acc 6324): Hertfordshire Archives and Local Studies

4. 1953 soap box derby As part of the Queen's first Jubilee celebration in 1953, children were invited to enter a soap box derby in Baldock. Photo (Temp Acc 119 Soap Box Derby Baldock 1953 1): Hertfordshire Archives and Local Studies