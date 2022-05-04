Potten End to host Jubilee Festival over four-day weekend

The festival will celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

A festival in Potten End, Berkhamsted will have celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee over the extra-long weekend in June.

The event feature live bands, artisan food, craft beers, children’s activities and an open-air cinema to commemorate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The Potten End Jubilee Festival will have free entry with the exception of an open air cinema on June 3 which will show Bohemian Rhapsody and Encanto.

Amateur bakers are encouraged to take part in the cake competition with the winner getting an afternoon tea for two at Little Heath Nursery.

Morris dancing, tree decorating and sports matches will feature in the festival.

The Nettleden with Potten End Parish Council said: “We would like to thank Councillor Terry Douris and Fine & Country Estate Agents for their support of the Festival.”

For more information about the festival, visit this page.