Sabbi Gavrailov will present his project, Anatomy of a Portrait - Queen Elizabeth II, in the Marlowes Shopping Centre in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The exhibition is part of the collective gallery from the Dacorum Creatives Art Hub which the public can visit throughout June.

Sabbi will be at the gallery to present his oil portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

The piece was created from a painting from the National Portrait Gallery, and Sabbi was granted a licence to reproduce it.

Residents can look at art and meet the local artists in the shopping centre.

The Dacorum Creatives Art Hub is a gallery space which will host 16 local artists throughout June and July 2021.