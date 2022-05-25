Tring Together has organised a long weekend of events to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – and you’re all invited!

Starting on June 5, Tring will play host to a range of Jubilee event for local people to join in.

At Tring Local History Museum, residents are encouraged to share their memories of significant events throughout the Queen’s 70-year reign. Stories and photographs can be sent to Shelley Savage here or can be posted to the museum on Brook Street. This is an ongoing project so there is no deadline for submissions.

The celebrations will include a BBQ, live music, a theatre performance and children's activities.

From 5pm on Friday June 3, residents are invited to enjoy an afternoon tea in St Peter and Paul’s churchyard with music and children’s activities. There will be a celebration cake and a chance to see the Yarn Bombing on the Church Square.

Later in the evening, from 7pm, the church will hold a Thanksgiving service for the Queen. People can RSVP for the event here.

At 8pm until 10pm, there will be a barbecue, a bar with drinks from Tring Brewery and live music from Tring Music Partnership. The night will end with a beacon lighting and bagpipes played from the church roof.

Residents are encouraged to come together to enjoy the festivities.

On Sunday June 5, the Friends of Tring Memorial Garden with Dacorum Borough Council have a Pimm’s stall in the garden from 12pm until 2:30pm. Residents are encouraged to come to this free event and to bring a blanket and some food to enjoy a picnic in the surroundings.

At the same time, the church will host the Big Jubilee Lunch either in the parish hall or in the churchyard - depending on the weather. Currently spaces are limited to 60 people. Tickets are £5 and can be booked here.

Tring Productions will perform a musical comedy, which set in an infant school, at Nora Grace Hall, Faversham Close at 6pm. Tickets on the door at £15 and £14 online here. The musical is said to be for people aged 12 and above.