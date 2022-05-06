Free family story trail around Hemel Hempstead for the Platinum Jubilee

Dacorum Borough Council and Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement District have teamed up with High Street Safari to create a free story trail for all the family to take part in to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The trail, which will run until June 12, will have seven stops in and around Hemel Hempstead town centre which takes about 45 minutes to complete.

Each stop will have its own unique QR code that when scanned will tell a story about a decade of the Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign.

Players can discover characters like Charlie Crown and Theadora Throne along the way and meet them in augmented reality through their smartphones.

The council is said to have created this event to encourage families to venture into Hemel town centre to enjoy a safe, socially-distanced and fun activity.

All the family can pose with the magical characters from Buckingham Palace and take videos with them.

At the end of the trail, participants will get a digital fun pack and can donate to Help for Heroes to support veterans and their families.

People can visit the trail website to view the map and to find out more via this webpage.