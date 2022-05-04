A record number of street party applications for the four-day Jubilee weekend have been sent off, according to the Hertfordshire County Council.

More than 500 requests for road closures have been received by the council, with the total likely to rise further.

The number is already higher than the amount applied for during the Diamond Jubilee weekend in 2012 when residents in the county asked for 451 road closures for street parties - the highest number in the country.

The county council scrapped the normal fee for road closure to encourage people to celebrate this historic occasion.

Scott Crudgington, Deputy Chief Executive and Executive Director of Resources at Hertfordshire County Council said: “Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is both a major historical milestone and a hugely remarkable achievement, so rightfully deserves to be properly celebrated.

"We also know it’s an occasion that matters to our residents, so wanted to make sure they could easily organise special celebrations to have a really enjoyable and memorable weekend – especially after such a tough few years.”

He continued: “It’s therefore brilliant that so many residents have taken up the opportunity to organise street parties and events, and fantastic to have beaten Hertfordshire’s previous record-breaking street party number from the Diamond Jubilee weekend.”

Local people had until last Thursday (April 21) to submit their applications.