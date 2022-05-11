Free Jubilee celebration day to be held in Hemel Hempstead town centre

Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement District (BID) is holding a free activity day for Dacorum residents to come together and enjoy Platinum Jubilee festivities.

The free day-long event, which is held on Sunday June 5, will have giant games, a Jubilee bus and an music stage.

Residents can enjoy a game of crazy golf or visit the Dacorum arts hub.

People are invited to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at this free event.

Throughout the day, Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company, Babette Smith, Beth Hawkins, Rock Choir and Josh Robinson will perform in the town centre.

The Hemel Hempstead BID will have picnics on sale for families to enjoy on deck chair and tables around the town.

More information about the event can be found here.