Free Jubilee celebration day to be held in Hemel Hempstead town centre

The town will become a hub of activity on June 5, with fun for all the family on offer.

By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 4:27 pm

Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement District (BID) is holding a free activity day for Dacorum residents to come together and enjoy Platinum Jubilee festivities.

The free day-long event, which is held on Sunday June 5, will have giant games, a Jubilee bus and an music stage.

Residents can enjoy a game of crazy golf or visit the Dacorum arts hub.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter

People are invited to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at this free event.

Read More

Read More
Free family story trail around Hemel Hempstead for the Platinum Jubilee

Throughout the day, Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company, Babette Smith, Beth Hawkins, Rock Choir and Josh Robinson will perform in the town centre.

The Hemel Hempstead BID will have picnics on sale for families to enjoy on deck chair and tables around the town.

More information about the event can be found here.

If you are doing something for the Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we want to know! Let the Gazette know here, fill this form out and you could be featured in the paper.

Hemel HempsteadDacorumBusiness Improvement DistrictJosh Robinson