Hertfordshire election results: Every outcome as it happened
All the results as they come in below, click hyperlinks to read stories in full:
Conservatives lose control of Hertfordshire County Council for the first time in 26 years after Lib Dem gains and Reform surge.
Results for the Dacorum wards in the Hertfordshire County Council Elections 2025 are as follows:
Berkhamsted: Nigel Taylor (Liberal Democrats)
Bridgewater: Caroline Smith-Wright (Liberal Democrats)
Hemel Hempstead East: Andrew Derek Williams (Conservative)
Hemel Hempstead North East: Colette Bernadette Wyatt-Lowe (Conservative)
Hemel Hempstead North West: David John Herring (Reform UK)
Hemel Hempstead South East: Jan Maddern (Independent)
Hemel Hempstead St Paul's: Christopher Lancelot Gerrard Wright (Reform UK)
Hemel Hempstead Town: Adrian Marcus England (Liberal Democrats)
Kings Langley: Richard Mark Roberts (Conservative)
Tring: Sally Symington (Liberal Democrats).
Borough/district by-election results: Only one seat changed hands in the seven borough/district by-elections.
Seven by-elections for Hertfordshire's district and borough councils held yesterday (Thursday, 1 May) only resulted in a single seat changing hands.
Amid significant movement in the Hertfordshire County Council elections held on the same day, the only change at the lower tier of local government in the area came in East Herts, where Reform UK gained a seat from the Conservatives.
In the Braughing & Standon district council by-election, Reform's Terry Smith won 541 votes against 484 for Conservative candidate Jane Dodson.
Mr Smith will now join Graham McAndrew, who recently defected from the Conservatives, as part of a Reform duo on East Herts Council.
Elsewhere, the Conservatives comfortably held Brookmans Park and Little Heath ward on Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, with their candidate Fiona Thomson receiving 813 votes against 521 for Reform's Michael Southwell, who came second.
It was a closer-run thing in Peartree ward, with the Liberal Democrats clinging on. Their candidate, Fauzia Haider, won 420 votes, and Reform UK again came second, with 375 votes for Mark Biddle.
There was also a close contest in Watford's Holywell ward, with Labour's Asma Suleman earning 573 votes to replace the town's MP, Matt Turmaine, as borough councillor. Liberal Democrat Callum Robertson came second with 532 votes.
In the other Watford Borough Council byelection, in Oxhey ward, Liberal Democrat Iain Sharpe won 1,061 votes, with Reform's Michael Barrett second on 302.
The Liberal Democrats also retained seats in the final two by-elections held yesterday.
In St Albans City & District Council's Redbourn ward, Ralph Gunson won 507 votes, with a split vote meaning Tom Finnis (Ind) came second with 362 votes, Caroline Mead (Con) came third with 356 votes, and Martin Wells (Ref) came fourth with 270 votes.
Finally, in Three Rivers' Durrants ward, Paul Rainbow won 1,010 votes for the Liberal Democrats, while Green Andrew Gallagher received 457.
Hertfordshire: County Council results (2025) – divisions in Broxbourne:
Cheshunt Central (1)
Elected: Paul Seeby (Conservative) – 1,169 votes
Second: Siobhan Monaghan (Reform UK) – 1,007 votes
Third: Zahra Spencer (Labour) – 564 votes
Fourth: Kostas Inchenko (Liberal Democrats) – 161 votes
Fifth: Madela Baddock (Green Party) – 135 votes
Sixth: Aaron Smith (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 27 votes
Flamstead End and Turnford (2)
Elected: Tony Hill (Reform UK) – 1,197 votes
Second: Mark Mills-Bishop (Conservatives) – 1,169 votes
Third: Madeline McFadden (Labour) – 411 votes
Fourth: Owen Brett (Green Party) – 156 votes
Fifth: Dave Bromage (Liberal Democrats) – 107 votes
Sixth: Ian Seeby (British Democrats) – 87 votes
Seventh: Robert Landon (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 21 votes
Goffs Oak and Bury Green (3)
Elected: Anthony Owen (Reform UK) – 1,472 votes
Second: Corina Gander (Conservative) – 1,178 votes
Third: Ed Dragusin (Labour) – 367 votes
Fourth: David Payne (Liberal Democrats) – 234 votes
Fifth: Ellie Austen (Green Party) – 178 votes
Sixth: Bea Gardner Asker (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 13 votes
Hoddesdon North (4)
Elected: Alexander Curtis (Conservatives) – 1,460 votes
Second: Giles Hall (Reform UK) – 1,302 votes
Third: Sarah Chapman (Labour) – 384 votes
Fourth: Ian Kemp (Green Party) – 220 votes
Fifth: Nick Belfitt (Liberal Democrats) – 170 votes
Sixth: Albert Nicolas (UK Independence Party) – 28 votes
Seventh: Pauline Sulman (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 21 votes
Hoddesdon South (5)
Elected: Steve Wortley (Conservatives) – 1,669 votes
Second: Adam Clayton – (Reform UK) – 1,239 votes
Third: Sarah Kemp – (Green Party) – 371 votes
Fourth: Aeden Rooney – (Labour) – 314 votes
Fifth: Tim Vizer – (Liberal Democrats) – 197 votes
Sixth: Joshua Asker (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 20 votes
Waltham Cross
Elected: Dee Hart (Conservatives) – 939 votes
Second: James Beatty (Reform UK) – 843 votes
Third: Enka Plaku (Labour) – 691 votes
Fourth: Fabio Bonfante (Liberal Democrats) – 191 votes
Fifth: Bob Gledhill (Green Party) – 182 votes
Sixth: Christine Thomas (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 79 votes