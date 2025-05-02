Hertfordshire election results: Every outcome as it happened

Polling Station Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS

Voters across Hertfordshire went to the polls to help select 78 councillors across the county and the results are in.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the results as they come in below, click hyperlinks to read stories in full:

6.50PM:

5.15PM:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results for the Dacorum wards in the Hertfordshire County Council Elections 2025 are as follows:

Berkhamsted: Nigel Taylor (Liberal Democrats)

Bridgewater: Caroline Smith-Wright (Liberal Democrats)

Hemel Hempstead East: Andrew Derek Williams (Conservative)

Hemel Hempstead North East: Colette Bernadette Wyatt-Lowe (Conservative)

Hemel Hempstead North West: David John Herring (Reform UK)

Hemel Hempstead South East: Jan Maddern (Independent)

Hemel Hempstead St Paul's: Christopher Lancelot Gerrard Wright (Reform UK)

Hemel Hempstead Town: Adrian Marcus England (Liberal Democrats)

Kings Langley: Richard Mark Roberts (Conservative)

Tring: Sally Symington (Liberal Democrats).

4.15PM:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3.50pm:

Borough/district by-election results: Only one seat changed hands in the seven borough/district by-elections.

Seven by-elections for Hertfordshire's district and borough councils held yesterday (Thursday, 1 May) only resulted in a single seat changing hands.

Amid significant movement in the Hertfordshire County Council elections held on the same day, the only change at the lower tier of local government in the area came in East Herts, where Reform UK gained a seat from the Conservatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Braughing & Standon district council by-election, Reform's Terry Smith won 541 votes against 484 for Conservative candidate Jane Dodson.

Mr Smith will now join Graham McAndrew, who recently defected from the Conservatives, as part of a Reform duo on East Herts Council.

Elsewhere, the Conservatives comfortably held Brookmans Park and Little Heath ward on Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, with their candidate Fiona Thomson receiving 813 votes against 521 for Reform's Michael Southwell, who came second.

It was a closer-run thing in Peartree ward, with the Liberal Democrats clinging on. Their candidate, Fauzia Haider, won 420 votes, and Reform UK again came second, with 375 votes for Mark Biddle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a close contest in Watford's Holywell ward, with Labour's Asma Suleman earning 573 votes to replace the town's MP, Matt Turmaine, as borough councillor. Liberal Democrat Callum Robertson came second with 532 votes.

In the other Watford Borough Council byelection, in Oxhey ward, Liberal Democrat Iain Sharpe won 1,061 votes, with Reform's Michael Barrett second on 302.

The Liberal Democrats also retained seats in the final two by-elections held yesterday.

In St Albans City & District Council's Redbourn ward, Ralph Gunson won 507 votes, with a split vote meaning Tom Finnis (Ind) came second with 362 votes, Caroline Mead (Con) came third with 356 votes, and Martin Wells (Ref) came fourth with 270 votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, in Three Rivers' Durrants ward, Paul Rainbow won 1,010 votes for the Liberal Democrats, while Green Andrew Gallagher received 457.

3.40PM:

3.30PM:

2.54PM:

2.45PM:

12.45PM:

Hertfordshire: County Council results (2025) – divisions in Broxbourne:

CHESHUNT CENTRAL Paul Seeby (Conservative Party) – 1169 – ELECTED Siobhan Monaghan (Reform UK) – 1007 Zahra Spencer (Labour Party) – 564 Kostas Inchenko (Liberal Democrats) – 161 Madela Baddock (Green Party) – 135 Aaron Smith (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 27

FLAMSTEAD END AND TURNFORD Tony Hill (Reform UK) – 1197 – ELECTED Mark Mills-Bishop (Conservative Party) – 1169 Madeline McFadden (Labour Party) – 411 Owen Brett (Green Party) – 156 Dave Bromage (Liberal Democrats) – 107 Ian Seeby (British Democrats) – 87 Robert Landon (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GOFFS OAK AND BURY GREEN Anthony Owen (Reform UK) – 1472 – ELECTED Corina Gander (Conservative Party) – 1178 Ed Dragusin (Labour Party) – 367 David Payne (Liberal Democrats) – 234 Ellie Austen (Green Party) – 178 Bea Gardner Asker (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 13

HODDESDON NORTH

Alexander Curtis (Conservative Party) – 1460 – ELECTED Giles Hall – Reform UK – 1302 Sarah Chapman – Labor Party – 384 Ian Kemp – Green Party – 220 Nick Belfitt – Liberal Democrats – 170 Albert Nicolas – UK Independence Party – 28 Pauline Sulman – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition – 21

HODDESDON SOUTH Steve Wortley (Conservative Party) – 1669 – ELECTED Adam Clayton (Reform UK) – 1239 Sally Kemp (Green Party) – 371 Aeden Rooney (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 314 Tim Vizer (Liberal Democrats) – 197 Joshua Asker (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 20

WALTHAM CROSS

Dee Hart (Conservative Party) – 939 – ELECTED James Beatty (Reform UK) – 843 Enka Plaku (Labour Party) – 691 Fabio Bonfante (Liberal Democrats) – 191 Bob Gledhill (Green Party) – 182 Christine Thomas (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 79

10.45AM:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10AM:

Cheshunt Central (1)

Elected: Paul Seeby (Conservative) – 1,169 votes

Second: Siobhan Monaghan (Reform UK) – 1,007 votes

Third: Zahra Spencer (Labour) – 564 votes

Fourth: Kostas Inchenko (Liberal Democrats) – 161 votes

Fifth: Madela Baddock (Green Party) – 135 votes

Sixth: Aaron Smith (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 27 votes

Flamstead End and Turnford (2)

Elected: Tony Hill (Reform UK) – 1,197 votes

Second: Mark Mills-Bishop (Conservatives) – 1,169 votes

Third: Madeline McFadden (Labour) – 411 votes

Fourth: Owen Brett (Green Party) – 156 votes

Fifth: Dave Bromage (Liberal Democrats) – 107 votes

Sixth: Ian Seeby (British Democrats) – 87 votes

Seventh: Robert Landon (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 21 votes

Goffs Oak and Bury Green (3)

Elected: Anthony Owen (Reform UK) – 1,472 votes

Second: Corina Gander (Conservative) – 1,178 votes

Third: Ed Dragusin (Labour) – 367 votes

Fourth: David Payne (Liberal Democrats) – 234 votes

Fifth: Ellie Austen (Green Party) – 178 votes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixth: Bea Gardner Asker (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 13 votes

Hoddesdon North (4)

Elected: Alexander Curtis (Conservatives) – 1,460 votes

Second: Giles Hall (Reform UK) – 1,302 votes

Third: Sarah Chapman (Labour) – 384 votes

Fourth: Ian Kemp (Green Party) – 220 votes

Fifth: Nick Belfitt (Liberal Democrats) – 170 votes

Sixth: Albert Nicolas (UK Independence Party) – 28 votes

Seventh: Pauline Sulman (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 21 votes

Hoddesdon South (5)

Elected: Steve Wortley (Conservatives) – 1,669 votes

Second: Adam Clayton – (Reform UK) – 1,239 votes

Third: Sarah Kemp – (Green Party) – 371 votes

Fourth: Aeden Rooney – (Labour) – 314 votes

Fifth: Tim Vizer – (Liberal Democrats) – 197 votes

Sixth: Joshua Asker (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 20 votes

Waltham Cross

Elected: Dee Hart (Conservatives) – 939 votes

Second: James Beatty (Reform UK) – 843 votes

Third: Enka Plaku (Labour) – 691 votes

Fourth: Fabio Bonfante (Liberal Democrats) – 191 votes

Fifth: Bob Gledhill (Green Party) – 182 votes

Sixth: Christine Thomas (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 79 votes