Hertfordshire elections: “Very challenging night for the Conservatives in Broxbourne,” says MP Lewis Cocking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

BROXBOURNE MP Lewis Cocking has vowed to work to win back the trust of voters – after Reform candidates took two early seats in the county council elections.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Counting of the votes cast in most of the county council’s 78 seats – or ‘divisions’ – won’t begin until today (Friday).

But overnight counting in the six divisions in Broxbourne saw two seats – the Flamstead End and Turnford and the Goffs Oak and Bury Green seats – being taken by Reform candidates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballot box. Photo: Rowland Hobson

Both of those divisions had previously been held by Conservative county councillors.

And speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service at the overnight count in Broxbourne, Mr Cocking acknowledged that it had been “a very challenging night for the Conservatives in Broxbourne”.

“I am really pleased that we managed to return and get new councillors elected in four of the divisions,” said Mr Cocking.

“Obviously the electorate in Broxbourne have made their choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to work incredibly hard and I will be out continuously as the local MP to win back the trust of my electorate here in Broxbourne.”

In addition to his role as MP, Mr Cocking was also the serving county councillor for the Hoddesdon North division.

In 2021 he had won that seat with 2324 votes, equivalent to 69 per cent of the votes cast.

Although Mr Cocking did not re-stand as a county councillor in this election, the Hoddesdon North seat was one of the four Broxbourne divisions retained by the Conservatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Conservative Alexander Curtis won the seat with significantly fewer votes – polling 1460 votes, which was equivalent to 41 per cent of the votes cast.

Second placed in the division was Reform’s Giles Hall, who received 1302 votes.

Overall there are 78 seats – or ‘divisions’ – on the county council. Votes cast for the remaining 72 seats will be counted today (Friday).