Hertfordshire election results: Every outcome from yesterday's votes as we get them

By Damien Lucas
Published 2nd May 2025, 10:45 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 14:44 BST
Polling Station Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS
Voters across Hertfordshire went to the polls to help select 78 councillors across the county.

All the results as they come in below:

2.45PM:

Conservatives lose county council seats in Welwyn Hatfield

12.45PM:

Hertfordshire: County Council results (2025) – divisions in Broxbourne:

CHESHUNT CENTRAL Paul Seeby (Conservative Party) – 1169 – ELECTED Siobhan Monaghan (Reform UK) – 1007 Zahra Spencer (Labour Party) – 564 Kostas Inchenko (Liberal Democrats) – 161 Madela Baddock (Green Party) – 135 Aaron Smith (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 27

FLAMSTEAD END AND TURNFORD Tony Hill (Reform UK) – 1197 – ELECTED Mark Mills-Bishop (Conservative Party) – 1169 Madeline McFadden (Labour Party) – 411 Owen Brett (Green Party) – 156 Dave Bromage (Liberal Democrats) – 107 Ian Seeby (British Democrats) – 87 Robert Landon (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 21

GOFFS OAK AND BURY GREEN Anthony Owen (Reform UK) – 1472 – ELECTED Corina Gander (Conservative Party) – 1178 Ed Dragusin (Labour Party) – 367 David Payne (Liberal Democrats) – 234 Ellie Austen (Green Party) – 178 Bea Gardner Asker (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 13

HODDESDON NORTH

Alexander Curtis (Conservative Party) – 1460 – ELECTED Giles Hall – Reform UK – 1302 Sarah Chapman – Labor Party – 384 Ian Kemp – Green Party – 220 Nick Belfitt – Liberal Democrats – 170 Albert Nicolas – UK Independence Party – 28 Pauline Sulman – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition – 21

HODDESDON SOUTH Steve Wortley (Conservative Party) – 1669 – ELECTED Adam Clayton (Reform UK) – 1239 Sally Kemp (Green Party) – 371 Aeden Rooney (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 314 Tim Vizer (Liberal Democrats) – 197 Joshua Asker (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 20

WALTHAM CROSS

Dee Hart (Conservative Party) – 939 – ELECTED James Beatty (Reform UK) – 843 Enka Plaku (Labour Party) – 691 Fabio Bonfante (Liberal Democrats) – 191 Bob Gledhill (Green Party) – 182 Christine Thomas (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 79

10.45AM:

“Very challenging night for the Conservatives in Broxbourne,” says MP Lewis Cocking

10AM:

Early results see two Reform candidates elected to county council.

Cheshunt Central (1)

Elected: Paul Seeby (Conservative) – 1,169 votes

Second: Siobhan Monaghan (Reform UK) – 1,007 votes

Third: Zahra Spencer (Labour) – 564 votes

Fourth: Kostas Inchenko (Liberal Democrats) – 161 votes

Fifth: Madela Baddock (Green Party) – 135 votes

Sixth: Aaron Smith (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 27 votes

Flamstead End and Turnford (2)

Elected: Tony Hill (Reform UK) – 1,197 votes

Second: Mark Mills-Bishop (Conservatives) – 1,169 votes

Third: Madeline McFadden (Labour) – 411 votes

Fourth: Owen Brett (Green Party) – 156 votes

Fifth: Dave Bromage (Liberal Democrats) – 107 votes

Sixth: Ian Seeby (British Democrats) – 87 votes

Seventh: Robert Landon (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 21 votes

Goffs Oak and Bury Green (3)

Elected: Anthony Owen (Reform UK) – 1,472 votes

Second: Corina Gander (Conservative) – 1,178 votes

Third: Ed Dragusin (Labour) – 367 votes

Fourth: David Payne (Liberal Democrats) – 234 votes

Fifth: Ellie Austen (Green Party) – 178 votes

Sixth: Bea Gardner Asker (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 13 votes

Hoddesdon North (4)

Elected: Alexander Curtis (Conservatives) – 1,460 votes

Second: Giles Hall (Reform UK) – 1,302 votes

Third: Sarah Chapman (Labour) – 384 votes

Fourth: Ian Kemp (Green Party) – 220 votes

Fifth: Nick Belfitt (Liberal Democrats) – 170 votes

Sixth: Albert Nicolas (UK Independence Party) – 28 votes

Seventh: Pauline Sulman (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 21 votes

Hoddesdon South (5)

Elected: Steve Wortley (Conservatives) – 1,669 votes

Second: Adam Clayton – (Reform UK) – 1,239 votes

Third: Sarah Kemp – (Green Party) – 371 votes

Fourth: Aeden Rooney – (Labour) – 314 votes

Fifth: Tim Vizer – (Liberal Democrats) – 197 votes

Sixth: Joshua Asker (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 20 votes

Waltham Cross

Elected: Dee Hart (Conservatives) – 939 votes

Second: James Beatty (Reform UK) – 843 votes

Third: Enka Plaku (Labour) – 691 votes

Fourth: Fabio Bonfante (Liberal Democrats) – 191 votes

Fifth: Bob Gledhill (Green Party) – 182 votes

Sixth: Christine Thomas (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 79 votes

