Hertfordshire election results: Every outcome from yesterday's votes as we get them
All the results as they come in below:
Hertfordshire: County Council results (2025) – divisions in Broxbourne:
Cheshunt Central (1)
Elected: Paul Seeby (Conservative) – 1,169 votes
Second: Siobhan Monaghan (Reform UK) – 1,007 votes
Third: Zahra Spencer (Labour) – 564 votes
Fourth: Kostas Inchenko (Liberal Democrats) – 161 votes
Fifth: Madela Baddock (Green Party) – 135 votes
Sixth: Aaron Smith (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 27 votes
Flamstead End and Turnford (2)
Elected: Tony Hill (Reform UK) – 1,197 votes
Second: Mark Mills-Bishop (Conservatives) – 1,169 votes
Third: Madeline McFadden (Labour) – 411 votes
Fourth: Owen Brett (Green Party) – 156 votes
Fifth: Dave Bromage (Liberal Democrats) – 107 votes
Sixth: Ian Seeby (British Democrats) – 87 votes
Seventh: Robert Landon (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 21 votes
Goffs Oak and Bury Green (3)
Elected: Anthony Owen (Reform UK) – 1,472 votes
Second: Corina Gander (Conservative) – 1,178 votes
Third: Ed Dragusin (Labour) – 367 votes
Fourth: David Payne (Liberal Democrats) – 234 votes
Fifth: Ellie Austen (Green Party) – 178 votes
Sixth: Bea Gardner Asker (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 13 votes
Hoddesdon North (4)
Elected: Alexander Curtis (Conservatives) – 1,460 votes
Second: Giles Hall (Reform UK) – 1,302 votes
Third: Sarah Chapman (Labour) – 384 votes
Fourth: Ian Kemp (Green Party) – 220 votes
Fifth: Nick Belfitt (Liberal Democrats) – 170 votes
Sixth: Albert Nicolas (UK Independence Party) – 28 votes
Seventh: Pauline Sulman (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 21 votes
Hoddesdon South (5)
Elected: Steve Wortley (Conservatives) – 1,669 votes
Second: Adam Clayton – (Reform UK) – 1,239 votes
Third: Sarah Kemp – (Green Party) – 371 votes
Fourth: Aeden Rooney – (Labour) – 314 votes
Fifth: Tim Vizer – (Liberal Democrats) – 197 votes
Sixth: Joshua Asker (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 20 votes
Waltham Cross
Elected: Dee Hart (Conservatives) – 939 votes
Second: James Beatty (Reform UK) – 843 votes
Third: Enka Plaku (Labour) – 691 votes
Fourth: Fabio Bonfante (Liberal Democrats) – 191 votes
Fifth: Bob Gledhill (Green Party) – 182 votes
Sixth: Christine Thomas (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 79 votes