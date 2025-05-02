Hertfordshire elections: Watford Mayor to take up seat on county council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THE elected mayor of Watford Peter Taylor is to take up a seat on Hertfordshire County Council.

Mr Taylor – who has been the elected mayor since 2018 – stood for election to the county council in the Central Watford and Oxhey division on Thursday May 1.

And earlier today (Friday) it was announced that he had won the seat, after polling 1850 votes – equivalent to 55 per cent of the votes cast.

Second placed was Reform candidate Neal Webber, who polled 539 votes. And Labour’s Sonu Masania, who received 430 votes, was third.

The Central Watford and Oxhey is one of six Watford divisions that are represented on the county council.

Previously four of those seats had been represented on the county council by Liberal Democrats – and two by Labour.

But now the Liberal Democrats – who retained all their existing seats in Watford – have won North Watford too.

Following the declaration of the result, Liberal Democrat Peter Taylor said he was “absolutely delighted” to have been elected to the county council – and really grateful to the residents who ha voted for him.

He put Liberal Democrat success down, in part, to the Labour government’s failure to deliver funding for the rebuild of Watford General Hospital.

But he also pointed to local issues relating to the Conservative-run county council, relating to the state of the roads, pot holes and bus services, as well as lack of provision for children with special educational needs.

And he said that while there were local concerns, there had also been clear unhappiness in the direction of the Labour government.

He acknowledged the votes cast for Reform, and he said: “There is an increase in support for Reform right across the country.

“From my perspective we need to think why are people feeling angry and unhappy with the direction of travel.

“A vote for them is often a protest vote and I think all of us need to think about why people are so unhappy.”

Elsewhere, leader of the Labour group Cllr Nigel Bell held on to his West Watford seat – receiving 1323 votes, equivalent to 37 per cent of the votes cast.

That may be more than 1000 fewer votes that he received in 2021, when he received 2399 – but it was still enough to hold on to the seat.

Second-placed in the seat was Liberal Democrat Aga Dychton who polled 1193 votes. And third was Reform candidate David Ealey, who received 456.

But elsewhere the 1450 votes given to Liberal Democrat Richard Short were enough for him to take the North Watford seat from serving Labour councillor Asif Khan, who received 926. In third place in the North Watford division was Reform candidate Xiaolei Xie, who got 508 votes.

Commenting on the results, Cllr Nigel Bell pointed to the national surge in votes for Reform, as well as some local dissatisfaction with national government policies.

He said the party had hoped to make some gains across the county – and was “disappointed” to have lost serving councillors such as Asif Khan in Watford.

Meriden Tudor division was held for the Liberal Democrats by Penelope Hill, who secured 1165 votes, equivalent to 40 per cent of the votes cast.

Meanwhile Reform’s Mark Dixon was second placed in the seat after polling 868 votes – and Conservative Jennifer Raperport was third, with 390.

Nascot Park was retained for the Liberal Democrats by serving Liberal Democrat councillor Mark Watkin, who received 2149 votes, equivalent to 53 per cent of the votes cast.

Reform’s candidate John Craddock ranked second in the division, with 735 votes. And Conservative Stephen Woodard was third, with 540.

Serving Liberal Democrat councillor Tim Williams held onto the Woodside Stanborough division.

He was elected after gaining 1284 votes, equivalent to 44 per cent of all the votes cast.

In second place was Reform’s Malcolm Caborn, who received 945 votes – and third placed was Labour candidate Anne Joynes, with 303.

The Central Watford and Oxhey seat had previously been held by Liberal Democrat Stephen Giles-Medhurst, who is leader of Three Rivers District Council and is standing for the county council in the Abbots Langley division.