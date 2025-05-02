Hertfordshire elections: Labour leader Nigel Bell holds on to his Watford seat
Cllr Bell emerged with 1,323 votes, followed by Liberal Democrat Aga Dychton with 1,193 votes, Conservative’s Sanjaya Pant with 314 votes, Reform’s David Ealey with 456 votes, Green’s David Gordon with 215 and TUSC’s Mark O’Connor with 47 votes.
Elsewhere, Watford Mayor Peter Taylor will be joining the county council after winning Central Oxhey and Watford ward with 1,850 votes.
In Hemel Hempstead Northeast, Colette Wyatt-Lowe held the seat for the Conservatives with 1,138 votes, beating runner-up Reform’s Lindsey Betts who got 701 votes. Not other counts in Dacorum have been announced yet.
Reform have so far taken two seats from the Tories – candidate Tony Hill emerged victorious in Flamstead End and Turnford, while Anthony Owen won for Reform in Goff’s Oak and Bury Green.
If the trend continues, the Conservatives’ narrow majority of three on the council could easily be wiped out.
