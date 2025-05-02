Hertfordshire elections: Labour leader Nigel Bell holds on to his Watford seat

By Stewart Carr, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 2nd May 2025, 14:53 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 14:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Conservatives' majority of just three could be in trouble as the Labour leader of Herts County Council clings on to his West Watford seat.

Cllr Bell emerged with 1,323 votes, followed by Liberal Democrat Aga Dychton with 1,193 votes, Conservative’s Sanjaya Pant with 314 votes, Reform’s David Ealey with 456 votes, Green’s David Gordon with 215 and TUSC’s Mark O’Connor with 47 votes.

Read More
Hertfordshire election results: Every outcome from yesterday's votes as we get t...

Elsewhere, Watford Mayor Peter Taylor will be joining the county council after winning Central Oxhey and Watford ward with 1,850 votes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hertfordshire elections: Labour leader Nigel Bell holds on to his Watford seat. Photo: ArchiveHertfordshire elections: Labour leader Nigel Bell holds on to his Watford seat. Photo: Archive
Hertfordshire elections: Labour leader Nigel Bell holds on to his Watford seat. Photo: Archive

In Hemel Hempstead Northeast, Colette Wyatt-Lowe held the seat for the Conservatives with 1,138 votes, beating runner-up Reform’s Lindsey Betts who got 701 votes. Not other counts in Dacorum have been announced yet.

Reform have so far taken two seats from the Tories – candidate Tony Hill emerged victorious in Flamstead End and Turnford, while Anthony Owen won for Reform in Goff’s Oak and Bury Green.

If the trend continues, the Conservatives’ narrow majority of three on the council could easily be wiped out.

Related topics:LabourHertfordshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice