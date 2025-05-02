Hertfordshire elections: Council leader Richard Roberts narrowly retains King’s Langley seat for Tories
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hertfordshire County Council leader Richard Roberts has narrowly retained his Kings Langley seat, seeing off a nail-biting challenge from Reform.
Cllr Roberts emerged victoriously as the incumbent, winning 1,317 votes. But he was followed closely by Reform’s James Evans who amassed 1,067 votes.
Labour’s Jane Gibbons trailled behind with 293 votes, Lib Dem Susan Jackson 423 votes and Green’s Ashley Lawrence 488 votes. The seat was one of several which saw recounts today.
Elsewhere, Reform’s David Herring was successful in taking Hemel Hempstead Northwest, and the party’s Christopher Wright took Hemel Hempsteadt St. Paul’s.
Independent Jan Maddern kept her seat of Hemel Hempstead South East, while in Tring, Sally Symington won the seat for the Liberal Democrats.
The Conservatives look certain to lose their control of the county council, with the looming prospect of no overall majority.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.