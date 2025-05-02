Hertfordshire elections: Council leader Richard Roberts narrowly retains King’s Langley seat for Tories

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tense recount took place for the King's Langley ward.

Hertfordshire County Council leader Richard Roberts has narrowly retained his Kings Langley seat, seeing off a nail-biting challenge from Reform.

Cllr Roberts emerged victoriously as the incumbent, winning 1,317 votes. But he was followed closely by Reform’s James Evans who amassed 1,067 votes.

Hertfordshire County Council leader Richard Roberts has narrowly retained his Kings Langley seat.

Labour’s Jane Gibbons trailled behind with 293 votes, Lib Dem Susan Jackson 423 votes and Green’s Ashley Lawrence 488 votes. The seat was one of several which saw recounts today.

Elsewhere, Reform’s David Herring was successful in taking Hemel Hempstead Northwest, and the party’s Christopher Wright took Hemel Hempsteadt St. Paul’s.

Independent Jan Maddern kept her seat of Hemel Hempstead South East, while in Tring, Sally Symington won the seat for the Liberal Democrats.

The Conservatives look certain to lose their control of the county council, with the looming prospect of no overall majority.