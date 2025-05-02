Hertfordshire elections: Reform swoops to victory in Hemel Hempstead St. Paul’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reform appears to be slashing the Tories' majority in Hertfordshire.

Reform’s Christopher Wright has swooped to victory In Hemel Hempstead St Paul’s with 966 votes.

The Tories’ Julie Banks trailed behind with 537 votes, while Liberal Democrat Robin Bromham scored 737 votes, Labour’s Mohamed Fawzi 551 votes and the Green Party’s Paul Harris 157 votes.

Reform narrowly missed out on taking Hemel Hempstead South East, where independent Cllr Jan Maddern appeared to heave a sigh of relief as she held her seat with 1,138 votes, beating Reform’s Laura Berrill who was runner-up with 823 votes.

The Tories’ Margaret Griffiths followed with 517 votes, Green Party’s Andrew Lambert with 188 votes and Labour’s Rebecca McKenzie with 371 votes

In Berkhamsted, Cllr Nigel Taylor held on to the seat for the Liberal Democrats, while Conservative Andrew Williams kept his Hemel Hempstead East seat with a comfortable majority.

In Bedwell, Peter Colley was elected for Reform with 1,196 votes, beating incumbent Labour Cllr Ellie Plater who amassed 853 votes.

Results for King’s Langley, the seat of Conservative leader of the council, Cllr Richard Taylor, are expected to be among the last to be announced at the Dacorum count at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre.