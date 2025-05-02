Hertfordshire elections: Conservatives lose county council seats in Welwyn Hatfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

REFORM have taken two further seats on Hertfordshire County Council in Welwyn Hatfield divisions, as counting of ballots continues across the county.

Previously five of the eight available seats in the Welwyn Hatfield area had been held by Conservatives, one by the Liberal Democrats and one by an Independent – with one seat vacant.

But with counting now complete in Welwyn Hatfield, three seats are held by the Liberal Democrats, two by the Conservatives, two by Reform and one by Labour.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS

The Conservatives have lost two of their previously held seats (Welwyn Garden City South and Hatfield East) to Reform and a further seat (Handside and Peartree) to the Liberal Democrats.

The vacant Hatfield North seat – previously held by a Conservative councillor – has been taken by Labour candidate.

And the Haldens seat previously held by the independent councillor – elected as a Conservative – has been take by the Liberal Democrats.

Reform were second placed in every one of the six seats in the Welwyn Hatfield area that they did not win.

Generally, voting across the area saw the number of votes cast for Conservative candidates slump.

In the Hatfield East division the battle for the seat was particularly tight – with just 57 votes between the top three candidates.

Reform candidate Michael Blissett, polled 661 of the votes in Hatfield East – ahead of second placed Labour candidate Vaishali Shah who received 612 votes and Conservative David Rose with 604.

Elsewhere in Welwyn Hatfield, Reform candidate Mark Biddle took Welwyn Garden City South seat from the Conservatives, who were beaten into third place.

Biddle received 1028 of the votes cast in the division, amounting to one in three (33 per cent) of the votes cast.

Meanwhile Labour’s Anthony Toole took 879 votes in the seat, which was 149 votes more than the votes cast for the Conservative candidate, serving councillor Marios Artemi.

In Handside and Peartree – where deputy leader of the county council Cllr Fiona Thomson had been the serving councillor – it was the Liberal Democrats who pooled the most votes.

Gemma Moore took the seat with 1532 votes, equivalent to 41 per cent of the votes.

In second place was Reform candidate Tom Holdsworth, who received 845 votes.

And the Conservative candidate Jeet Dhelaria took 622 votes, equivalent to 17 per cent of the vote.

In 2021 the Conservatives had won the seat with 1800 votes, 39 per cent of the votes cast.

Cllr Fiona Thomson meanwhile won the Hatfield Rural seat for the Conservatives – though the number of votes cast for the party were significantly lower than in 2021.

Four years ago Stephen Boulton has pulled in 2903 votes for the Conservatives in Hatfield Rural – winning the seat with 74 per cent of the votes cast and with 2365 votes MORE than the then second placed Labour candidate.

But this year Cllr Thomson received a lower 1481 votes for the Conservatives, equivalent to 45 per cent of the votes cast.

Reform candidate Michael Southwell was second placed in the division, with 998 votes. And Labour Graham Beevers ranked third with 341 votes, equivalent to 27 per cent of the votes.

Keeping his seat in Welwyn was the council’s executive member for adult care, health and wellbeing Cllr Tony Kingsbury.

He held on to the seat for the Conservatives with 1854 votes, equivalent to 43 per cent of the votes cast.

In second place was Reform candidate Mark Smith, who polled 961 votes. And in third place was Labour’s Andrew Osborne, who received 597 votes.

Liberal Democrat Paul Zukowskyj retained the Hatfield South seat with 1146 votes, equivalent to 44 per cent of the votes cast.

He polled just 147 fewer votes than in 2021, which represented 45 per cent of the votes cast.

But it was the Reform candidate Jane Johnson who was in second place this year, with 638 votes – ahead of Conservative Teresa Travell who received 453 votes. That’s significantly lower than the 1011 votes achieved by the Tories in the seat last time.

In Haldens Liberal Democrat Hillary Skoczylas took the seat with 1238 votes, equivalent to 32 per cent of the vote.

The division had been held by SunnyThusu, who was elected as a Conservative councillor but who was an independent at the time the election was called.

The Conservative candidate Durk Reyner was pushed into third place, polling just 740 votes (19 per cent).

And it was Reform candidate John Redmond who was placed second, after receiving 942 votes.

The vacant Hatfield North seat was taken by Labour candidate Beth Kelly, who polled 714 votes, equivalent to 32 per cent of the vote.

Reform Pete Whitehead was second in the seat with 673 votes. And the Conservative – who won the seat in 2021 with 1119 votes (44 per cent) – received just 440 votes, equivalent to just 20 per cent of the votes cast.