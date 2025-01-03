Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Traitors fans will have to wait for the next episode 😭

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Traitors has aired its first three episodes of 2025.

BBC has confirmed its release plans for the rest of the season.

Fans will have an agonising wait for the next installment.

The first week of The Traitors has finished and fans might be wondering how long they will have to wait for the next installment. Unfortunately, no more episodes are being released early.

Fans will have to wait until well into next week before they can find out what happens next. The BBC does have the US, Australian and New Zealand versions on iPlayer, to help ease the wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An expert has predicted a major twist could be waiting for the finalists this season - based on how the original version of The Traitors ended. While this is where all of the cast of 2025 are from.

When is the next episode of The Traitors on?

The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman. Photo: BBC / Studio Lambert

Fans will unfortunately have to wait until next week before another episode of The Traitors will air. For 2025, the BBC is once again dropping three episodes a week and they will come out on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

It means that the next episode is five days away, but as mentioned above - you can catch up on other versions of the show from around the world on iPlayer. So you can get more Traitors action this weekend.

The exact date of the next episode is Wednesday January 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can you watch The Traitors early?

The BBC released the second episode of the third season on iPlayer straight after the show’s return on New Year’s Day (January 1). But unfortunately that has proved to be just a one-off, so iPlayer users won’t get to watch any more of the series early.

What do you think of this year’s cast of The Traitors? Do you have any early predictions - share them by emailing me: [email protected].