The Black Widow and The Man are set to square off ahead of their intergender tag match at Wrestlepalooza.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Cena, AJ Lee and Becky Lynch are set to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

They join the one match announced so far - Lyra Valkyria taking on The Judgement Day’s Roxanne Perez.

Here’s your preview for this evening’s show, including UK start time and current matches scheduled for the next PLE event - Wrestlepalooza.

I’ve been moving house for the last week - have I missed anything in the world of the WWE?

Admittedly, I have been keeping an eye on things while dragging furniture from one side of the United Kingdom to the other, so thankfully, I did see the incredible return of one of the WWE’s most influential female wrestlers to ever step foot inside the ring - AJ Lee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While ‘most’ people saw it coming, it doesn’t detract from the fact how exciting it was to see CM Punk once again being slapped around by the wife of his nemesis, Becky Lynch, only to have the former Diva’s champion return to his side to lay a beating on “The Man” - all under the watchful eye of Seth Rollins in the crowd. That’s now led to an inter-gender match taking place at the next WWE Premium Live Event - this weekend’s Wrestlepalooza from Indianapolis.

There’s also the big news that the WWE are to hold the 2027 edition of WrestleMania in another country; sadly, it’s not the new many UK fans were hoping for though, as the ‘Showcase of the Immortals” is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with speculation rife that the KSA are looking to have a ‘huge’ series of matches that could see the return of stars such as The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels - if dirtsheet rumours are anything to go by.

But now we’ve (briefly) caught up with some of the bigger news items from the world of wrestling, how about we focus on this evening’s episode on WWE Monday Night Raw? What’s planned so far, what time does it start in the UK tonight and what matches have already been confirmed for this weekend’s PLE, Wrestlepalooza?

What time does WWE Monday Night Raw start in the United Kingdom this evening?

It’s another late one, I’m afraid - this evening’s episode of Monday Night Raw is scheduled to take place on Netflix at 1am BST on September 16, with on-demand repeats available on the streaming platform after its initial broadcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been announced for WWE Monday Night Raw so far?

AJ Lee shocked the WWE Universe when she returned to side with real-life husband CM Punk in his feud between Seth Rollins and "The Man" Becky Lynch. | WWE/Netflix

Becky Lynch and AJ Lee Face-to-Face

The war of words between Becky Lynch and the returning AJ Lee has been escalating for weeks, and now there’s nowhere to hide. After AJ Lee’s shocking comeback and Becky Lynch’s brutal assault on CM Punk, the two rivals will finally meet face-to-face in the middle of the ring after what has felt like weeks of ‘The Man’ ducking the returning WWE superstar.

With a mixed tag team match looming, what will happen when ‘The Man’ and the ‘Black Widow’ stand inches apart with a live microphone? Will AJ Lee get the upper hand once again, or does the wife of “The Vision” leader have something planned - she is married to ‘The Architect’ after all.

John Cena to appear - will Brock be lurking though?

Get ready for a final appearance from one of the greatest of all time! As John Cena's farewell tour continues, the legendary 17-time World Champion is set to make a special appearance. What will the future Hall of Famer have to say after Brock Lesnar’s appearance on last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown?

The pair are set to duke it out, one final time (potentially - never say never in wrestling), at the upcoming WWE Wrestlepalooza event this weekend, but with such animosity between the pair, who both graduated from OVW to become WWE superstars, will “The Beast Incarnate” wait until the Premium Live Event?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyra Valkyria v Roxanne Perez

A rivalry is set to ignite as Lyra Valkyria goes one-on-one with Roxanne Perez. Lyra is looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss, but Roxanne Perez has made it clear she isn't interested in a fair fight.

With Raquel Rodriguez in her corner, will Perez continue to play the numbers game? Or can Lyra overcome the odds and reclaim her momentum?

What matches have been announced for the upcoming WWE Wrestlepalooza PLE?

John Cena is set to make one of his last WWE appearances this weekend, taking on Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza on Saturday. | Elsa/Getty Images

The WWE’s latest PLE added to their calendar, Wrestlepalooza, is set to take place in Indianapolis, Indiana this weekend (September 20), going head to head against AEW’s upcoming supercard, All Out.

With tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw and a Friday Night SmackDowm also taking place this weekend, expect some more matches to be added - but the current line-up is already stacked

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WWE Wrestlepalooza - current card

WWE Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) v Drew McIntyre

Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer v IYO SKY

CM Punk and AJ Lee v Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

John Cena v Brock Lesnar

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) v The Vision (Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker)

What time is WWE Wrestlepalooza on in the United Kingdom this weekend?

WWE Wrestlepalooza is set to air on Netflix from 12:00am BST on September 21.

Looking for coverage of British wrestling events taking place throughout September? Take a look at our guide to some of the BritWres events taking place throughout the month and who your current UK champions are.