Harry Potter TV show cast: who is playing Dumbledore in HBO series?
- The reboot of Harry Potter has found its Dumbledore.
- American star John Lithgow will play the Hogwarts headmaster.
- He is the fourth actor to play the character on the screen.
The Harry Potter TV series has found its Dumbledore - and this time it is an American. HBO’s reboot of the best-selling fantasy books has nailed down one of the key roles.
Announced back in 2023, the television show is set to air on HBO - home of Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Since its confirmation, there has been much speculation about who would be cast in the main roles.
Major names such as Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance have floated around for months, with bookies naming the favourites to play the adult roles. Open casting calls took place for child actors to play the younger characters.
The Harry Potter show is set to adapt one book per series. But who will be playing the headmaster of Hogwarts?
Who is playing Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV show?
Many actors have been linked with the iconic role since the show was announced a couple of years ago. Wolf Hall star Mark Rylance had been heavily linked in 2024.
However it has now been confirmed that American actor John Lithgow will be playing Dumbledore in the TV series. He will be the fourth person to take on the role on screen - after Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the original films and Jude Law who played young Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts movies.
In an interview with ScreenRant, Lithgow said: “Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid.
“But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes.”
Who is John Lithgow and where have you seen him before?
Born in Rochester, New York in 1945, Lithgow has had a long and successful career as an actor. He has twice been nominated for Academy Awards as well as winning six Emmys, two Golden Globes and two Tonys.
You may remember him from his role as Dick Solomon in the sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun. While he also memorably played Arthur Mitchell - aka the Trinity Killer - in Dexter and was Winston Churchill in Netflix’s The Crown.
Recently he was part of the cast for the Oscar nominated - and BAFTA winning - film Conclave which released last year. He was also the voice of Lord Farquaad in Shrek.
