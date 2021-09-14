Berko stay perfect in the league

Berkhamsted have made a fine start to their league season

Berkhamsted maintained their 100 per cent start to the Southern League Division One Central season with a 4-0 success over bottom side Kidlington.

The two teams cancelled each other out in midfield during a goalless first half but the game changed when man-of-the-match Josh Chamberlain broke the deadlock with a left-footed shot after he beat two men.

The goal opened the floodgates and James Verney converted Lucas Kirkpatrick’s cross two minutes later before substitute Robbie Goodman added the third after good work by Alie Bangura.

And Connor Toomey completed the scoring when he rounded visiting goalkeeper Harry Way and rolled the ball into the net from a tight angle.

Berko , meanwhile, have boosted their squad by adding midfielder Phil Draycott.

He has signed from Crawley Green but has previously played in the Southern League for Bedford Town and St Ives.

He could make his debut on Saturday when Berko are at Cheshunt playing FC Romania for the first time ever, after their summer transfer from the Isthmian League.

A depleted Berko Comrades side went down 4-0 at Sarratt in Division Two of the Spartan South Midlands League.

In midweek, Berko’s under-18s drew 0-0 at home to Harpenden Town in their first league game of the season.

On Sunday, the Eastern Junior Alliance season started and Berko’s under-15s got off the mark with a 4-1 win at Welwyn Garden City. Reece Thomas scored twice with Tio Eniade and Ethan Viana also netting for the young Comrades.

Berko’s under-16s had a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to Ryan with Bradley Dixon-Smith getting their goal.

Berkhamsted Comrades have two home games this week against Buckingham United tonight (Wednesday) and Pitstone & Ivinghoe on Saturday.