Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Hemel says 'it’s time for change' after snap General Election called

Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Hemel Hempstead says 'it’s time for change' after Rishi Sunak’s announcement that a snap general election will take place on July 4 this year.

The parliamentary candidate for Hemel grew up and lives in Dacorum.

He works for a leading international development charity and has been campaigning to tackle the cost of living crisis by supporting local food banks and has recently returned from Ukraine where he delivered vehicles, medical equipment and drones for use by frontline troops.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: UK prime minister Rishi Sunak announces the date for the UK General Election in Downing Street on May 22, 2024 in London, England. After much speculation across the UK media today, Sunak announces the UK General Election will be held on July 4th. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Reacting to the PM’s announcement, Mr Taylor has issued a rallying cry after the Prime Minister’s big announcement.

Taylor has described the General Election as a ‘chance to restore hope and pride in our country and communities’, but warned that the result was anything but a foregone conclusion.

“The Tories have failed and it’s time for change," he said.

"My family are from Hemel, so I am deeply committed to helping our community to thrive.

David Taylor Labour

“Keir Starmer has changed Labour into a party that rolls up its sleeves and gets to work alongside people to solve the country’s problems. Only Labour has a long-term plan that will unleash a decade of national renewal.