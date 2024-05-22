Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Hemel says 'it’s time for change' after snap General Election called
Labour’s David Taylor says “It’s time for change” after the General Election was called on Wednesday evening.
The parliamentary candidate for Hemel grew up and lives in Dacorum.
He works for a leading international development charity and has been campaigning to tackle the cost of living crisis by supporting local food banks and has recently returned from Ukraine where he delivered vehicles, medical equipment and drones for use by frontline troops.
Reacting to the PM’s announcement, Mr Taylor has issued a rallying cry after the Prime Minister’s big announcement.
Taylor has described the General Election as a ‘chance to restore hope and pride in our country and communities’, but warned that the result was anything but a foregone conclusion.
“The Tories have failed and it’s time for change," he said.
"My family are from Hemel, so I am deeply committed to helping our community to thrive.
“Keir Starmer has changed Labour into a party that rolls up its sleeves and gets to work alongside people to solve the country’s problems. Only Labour has a long-term plan that will unleash a decade of national renewal.
“But the change we need won’t happen by itself. This General Election is not a foregone conclusion. My team and I will work hard for every single vote until the polls close at 10pm on Thursday 4 July.”