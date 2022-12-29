As we wrap up 2022, we wanted to look back at the biggest stories of each month.

In the last year, the UK has had two monarchs, three prime ministers, a record-breaking 40°C heatwave during the summer and a cost of living crisis, which is still gripping the nation.

A lot happened in Dacorum, from the collapse of a drug gang to fundraisers for Ukraine. Here are the top stories for every month:

Here are the biggest stories of the year

January 2022 - Hemel teacher says he quit job he loved after opposing school lockdowns, student masks and vaccines

February 2022 – Man dies in Hemel Hempstead after being held in the back of a car by police

March 2022 – Oldest business in Hemel Hempstead closes after 92 years

May 2022 – Hertfordshire drug gang jailed for more than 24 years

July 2022 – Hemel Hempstead School hosts its end-of-exams prom

August 2022 – Body found in wooded area in Hemel Hempstead

September 2022 – Hemel Hempstead school revealed as having most pupils excluded in Hertfordshire last year

October 2022 – Hemel Hempstead road closure will create 11-mile detour for hundreds of residents