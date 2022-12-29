We take a look at Dacorum’s biggest stories in 2022
How many of these do you remember?
As we wrap up 2022, we wanted to look back at the biggest stories of each month.
In the last year, the UK has had two monarchs, three prime ministers, a record-breaking 40°C heatwave during the summer and a cost of living crisis, which is still gripping the nation.
A lot happened in Dacorum, from the collapse of a drug gang to fundraisers for Ukraine. Here are the top stories for every month:
January 2022 - Hemel teacher says he quit job he loved after opposing school lockdowns, student masks and vaccines
August 2022 – Body found in wooded area in Hemel Hempstead
September 2022 – Hemel Hempstead school revealed as having most pupils excluded in Hertfordshire last year
November 2022 – Kings Langley man turned around his criminal past - and now runs a $25million business