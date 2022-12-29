News you can trust since 1858
We take a look at Dacorum’s biggest stories in 2022

How many of these do you remember?

By Olivia Preston
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 5:06pm

As we wrap up 2022, we wanted to look back at the biggest stories of each month.

In the last year, the UK has had two monarchs, three prime ministers, a record-breaking 40°C heatwave during the summer and a cost of living crisis, which is still gripping the nation.

A lot happened in Dacorum, from the collapse of a drug gang to fundraisers for Ukraine. Here are the top stories for every month:

Here are the biggest stories of the year
January 2022 - Hemel teacher says he quit job he loved after opposing school lockdowns, student masks and vaccines

February 2022 – Man dies in Hemel Hempstead after being held in the back of a car by police

March 2022 – Oldest business in Hemel Hempstead closes after 92 years

April 2022 – Cloud 9 Jarman Park: First look at Hemel Hempstead's new inflatable obstacle course

May 2022 – Hertfordshire drug gang jailed for more than 24 years

June 2022 – World’s top songwriters come together to fulfil late Hemel dad’s dying wish

July 2022 – Hemel Hempstead School hosts its end-of-exams prom

August 2022 – Body found in wooded area in Hemel Hempstead

September 2022 – Hemel Hempstead school revealed as having most pupils excluded in Hertfordshire last year

October 2022 – Hemel Hempstead road closure will create 11-mile detour for hundreds of residents

November 2022 – Kings Langley man turned around his criminal past - and now runs a $25million business

December 2022 – Tribute to ‘outstanding woman taken too soon’ who died after falling ill in Leverstock Green coffee shop