Police have confirmed that the body of a man was found in a wooded area of Hemel Hempstead early on Friday (August 5) morning.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “We can confirm that the body of a man aged in his 40s was found at around 5.30am on Friday 5 August in a wooded area between Fennycroft Road and Marlins Turn, Hemel Hempstead.”

Police say that they are not treating this case as suspicious