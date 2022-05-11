A group of criminals who ran a network supplying large amounts of cocaine in Hertfordshire and Kent have been jailed thanks to an investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

The OCG was said to have been transporting around 25 kilograms of cocaine through the counties between March and March 2020.

Police stopped Alfie Mancini and his partner, Leanne Campo on separate occasions and found cash, scales and drugs when their vehicles were searched.

The four people were sentenced to more than 24 years on Friday.

Ms Campo was found to have £54,820 in cash in a holdall.

The OCG had been communicating through an encrypted messaging app to arrange meetings, deliveries and couriers for large sums of both money and drugs.

The data from the app, EncroChat, identified Joseph Reardon as a courier working for Mr Mancini. A second man, Lee Mussett was also identified through the data as another OCG member who arranged the cocaine supply.

The four people were sentenced in Luton on Friday (May 6).

Alfie Mancini, 34, of Fore Street, Hertford, was jailed for 10 years and six months for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Joseph Reardon, 35, of Sheldon Square, London, was jailed for eight years and eight months for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Lee Mussett, 46, of Abbots Road, Abbots Langley, was jailed for six years and four months for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Leanne Campo, 37 of Fore Street, Hertford, was jailed for four years for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Detective Inspector Sarah Corr, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operation Relentless team, said: “This OCG moved a significant amount of drugs throughout the county, but also into surrounding areas, generating large amounts of money.

Organised crime groups use violence, supply drugs and commit a whole range of crimes that pose a real threat to the community.