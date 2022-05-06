A police crackdown to target cross border offending has ended with 141 arrests last week.

The operation saw officers arrest people for offences including burglary, robbery, theft of motor vehicles and drugs between Tuesday and Thursday last week (April 26 to 28).

Over three days, Hertfordshire, the Metropolitan Police, Surrey, Thames Valley and British Transport Police worked together to seize 37 vehicles, 16 weapons and more than £14,500 in cash.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police crackdown was to target cross border offending.

The forces also made 48 drug seizures and are said to be continuing several enquires from last week.

Detective Chief Inspector Frankie Westoby, from Hertfordshire Constabulary, said: “This operation is a great example of the successes that partnership working can bring. We had some fantastic results over the course of the three days and I’d like to thank everyone involved.”

He continued: “We’re absolutely committed to doing everything we can to keep local communities safe and to make life hostile for those who cause harm, often targeting the most vulnerable members of society.”