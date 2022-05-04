Police hunt for wanted man from Hemel Hempstead

The 20-year-old is wanted and police say he may be in the Dacorum area.

By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 4:01 pm

Hertfordshire Police are asking for the public to help them trace a man from Hemel Hempstead who is wanted in connection with an incident of theft and a public order offence.

Danny Corbett’s last known address is Simmonds Rise and police believe that he is in the Dacorum area.

Danny Corbett is wanted in in connection with an incident of theft and a public order offence.

People with information about his whereabouts are asked to report it to the police 41/29897/22 or 41/14498/22 using this link.