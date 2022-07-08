Pupils from The Hemel Hempstead School joined for a night of fun and festivities as they say goodbye to their GSCEs.

In pictures: Hemel Hempstead School hosts its end-of-exams prom

Year 11 pupils enjoyed a night to remember

By Olivia Preston
Friday, 8th July 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated Friday, 8th July 2022, 1:56 pm

Students from Hemel Hempstead School donned their glad rags and had a night of fun at Shendish Manor Hotel.

On Wednesday (July 6), the year 11s enjoyed a night of dancing and celebration as they finished their time at secondary school and the end of their GSCE exams.

1. Dance fever

Teens hit the dance floor and cut some shapes.

Photo: The Hemel Hempstead School

2. Smiles all around

Friends arrived smiling for their night of fun

Photo: The Hemel Hempstead School

3. Fire engine, no less

The students arrived to Shendish Manor in a fire truck.

Photo: The Hemel Hempstead School

4. Friends together

The pupils came together for pictures ahead of their prom on Wednesday

Photo: The Hemel Hempstead School

Students
